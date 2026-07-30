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RG Kar case: CBI replaces investigating officer, reconstitutes SIT

Thu, 30 July 2026
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The CBI has replaced the investigating officer in the R G Kar rape-murder case and constituted a fresh special investigation team (SIT) to carry forward the probe, a senior official said on Thursday.

The central probe agency informed the Sealdah court that it has appointed Sandipani Garg as the new investigating officer (IO), replacing Seema Pahuja, who had been heading the investigation since the case was handed over to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

The newly constituted SIT also submitted a three-page status report before the court and sought additional time to examine the voluminous case records.

A senior CBI official, on condition of anonymity, said the agency was carrying out a comprehensive review of the investigation.

"The new team has begun examining all records and evidence collected so far. Every aspect of the investigation is being reviewed objectively, and all necessary steps will be taken in accordance with the law. The agency is committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation," the official told PTI.

The change in the IO comes amid criticism from the victim's family over the pace and direction of the probe. The family had on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted under the previous IO, alleging that certain leads had not been adequately pursued. -- PTI

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