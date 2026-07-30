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Protestors used AI to counter police atrocities: Probe

Thu, 30 July 2026
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Investigation into the July 20 clashes during the "Chalo Sansad" protest organised by the CJP has revealed that some protesters may have used AI tools to learn methods of countering police crowd-control measures, including use of wet jute bags to minimise effects of tear gas, police sources said on Thursday.

According to the source, the ongoing investigation has indicated that some participants may have searched artificial intelligence (AI) platforms for information on mitigating the impact of tear gas, and preparing for confrontations with security personnel.

"The investigation is being carried out through multiple methods. We have reasons to believe that some protesters used AI tools or other generative AI platforms to search for ways to immediately reduce the effects of tear gas, including use of wet jute bags, and to prepare themselves with hard hats, masks and goggles," the source told PTI.

He said police are in the process of collecting evidence, which is a time taking process.

Police are also probing the alleged distribution of hard hats, face masks and protective goggles among protesters before and during the demonstration, with the source claiming these items may have been intended to help participants withstand police action during the violence.

The source said investigation is underway and police teams were collecting digital and other evidence to substantiate the findings.

Police have not disclosed names of any AI platforms allegedly accessed, nor have they said whether any digital devices have been forensically examined to establish such searches. -- PTI

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