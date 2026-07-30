Patient's death sparks ruckus, assault on doctors at Raj hospital

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A 70-year-old patient's death at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota on Thursday triggered a ruckus, with his family allegedly assaulting resident doctors over claims of negligence, officials said.



Resident doctors boycotted work for around three hours, demanding action against those involved. Police arrested the deceased's son, Shakti Singh (25), for assault and obstructing government work.



Amar Singh, a resident of Rampura, had been undergoing treatment in the ICU for nearly a week and died around 10 am, Circle Inspector Harendra Singh said.



The family alleged that he was shifted to another bed due to a VIP visit on Wednesday night and was subsequently left unattended.



Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma denied the allegation, saying the patient was already in a critical condition and the bed shift was a routine procedure unrelated to his death.



Further investigation is underway, the officer said. -- PTI