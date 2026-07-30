Pak says it is 'doing its utmost' to bring US, Iran back to negotiating table

20:55

Pakistan on Thursday said it was "doing its utmost" to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month, amid escalating tensions in the region.



"We support dialogue and diplomacy as they are the only viable path forward," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at his weekly press briefing here.



Andrabi said Pakistan was "doing its utmost" to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran and resolve outstanding issues in the spirit of the Islamabad MoU and the Pakistan-Qatar joint statement of June 22.



He said Pakistan remained concerned over the precarious security situation in the Middle East despite a relative lull in hostilities over the past few days.



He said the pause had raised hopes that the positive development would lead to a durable and fully respected ceasefire and ultimately pave the way for the resumption of dialogue. -- PTI