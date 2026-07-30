Odisha medical PG exam questions shared on social media

20:07

Amid nationwide outrage over the NEET leak, a question paper of the Odisha medical PG examination was allegedly shared on social media during the test, officials said on Thursday.



Photographs of a question paper of the All Odisha Medical PG Examination was found forwarded on a social media platform on July 27, when the theory exam of a subject of the 2023-26 batch PG students was underway, they said.



The photographs of the question paper (second) for General Surgery of the MS/MD course for the 2023-26 batch were allegedly shared on WhatsApp groups formed by some postgraduate students. Some also claimed that answers were circulated from certain numbers while the test was underway, they said.



The matter came to light when a student of a private medical college in Bhubaneswar allegedly possessing the photographs of the question paper flagged the issue and disclosed that he had received it from a WhatsApp group formed by a student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, an official said. -- PTI