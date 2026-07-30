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No change of guard ceremony on August 1, 8: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Thu, 30 July 2026
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There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 1 and August 8 due to rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day programme, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

The ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the president of India.

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on August 1 and 8, 2026 at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony 2026," the president's office said in a statement. 

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