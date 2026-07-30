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Newspapers, magazines for ministers: Maha shifts to online mode

Thu, 30 July 2026
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The Maharashtra government has decided to discontinue the physical supply of newspapers and magazines to the offices and official residences of deputy chief ministers and ministers from September 1, directing them instead to rely on online subscriptions.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday said the existing system of providing printed newspapers and periodicals to the offices and residences of deputy chief ministers, ministers and ministers of state through the department will be discontinued from September 1.

Under the new arrangement, ministers will have to obtain online subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, while the expenditure will be borne by their respective administrative departments from available office expenditure provisions after bills are submitted.

However, an exception has been made for the chief minister, saying the present system of supplying physical newspapers and magazines to the chief minister's office and official residence will continue, with the expenditure to be met by the GAD.

The decision effectively withdraws an arrangement under which the GAD procured and supplied newspapers and periodicals to ministers based on demand and settled the bills centrally.

The GR noted that the practice had been in place for several years. -- PTI

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