Mamata urges EC to conclude 'TMC dispute' inquiry

09:51

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the EC to conclude its inquiry into the dispute over the ownership of the TMC's name, poll symbol and organisational control, contending that the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee had failed to respond despite repeated extensions.



In a letter addressed to Election Commission secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal on Wednesday, the TMC founder-chairperson said the party's rival group should not be granted any further opportunity.



She said the commission should bring the proceedings to a close "as early as possible" as the dispute has "serious political ramifications in West Bengal".



The letter marks the latest attempt by the Mamata Banerjee camp to press for an early adjudication in the battle that will determine which faction is recognised as the "real" All India Trinamool Congress, and consequently, who will be entitled to its election symbol, organisational identity and control over party assets and funds.



Referring to the commission's communication dated July 2, Banerjee said her camp had complied with the EC's direction and submitted its detailed response on July 6 within the stipulated deadline, despite having been given very little time.



The former West Bengal CM pointed out that, in accordance with the commission's directions, a copy of the reply had been simultaneously served to the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, through both email and speed post.



According to the letter, the Election Commission had, through its July 2 communication, also sought comments from Ritabrata Banerjee on the representations concerning the recognised political party and directed him to file his response by July 6.



The former CM said the commission subsequently extended the deadline till July 10 through a communication dated July 7. Thereafter, on Ritabrata Banerjee's request seeking an additional 15 days, the EC, by its July 13 communication, granted time till July 25. -- PTI