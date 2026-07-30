Landslides disrupt traffic on Kedarnath Highway in Rudraprayag

12:24

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides and erosion at several locations along the Kedarnath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, disrupting vehicular traffic, with authorities launching restoration work to reopen the route.



District Magistrate Vishal Mishra inspected the affected stretches of the highway to assess the ground situation and directed officials to restore connectivity at the earliest.



Speaking to ANI, Mishra said reports of landslides were received from several locations late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including on the Kedarnath Highway, which serves as a key route for the Char Dham Yatra and the pilgrimage to Shri Kedarnath Dham.



"I inspected the site, and our teams have done an excellent job; the road has been immediately reopened to traffic, though some large boulders still need to be cleared. I have directed the teams to expedite their removal," he said.



The District Magistrate said he had directed officials to seek assistance from THDC for long-term slope treatment work. He also instructed that a nearby protection wall be inspected with THDC's assistance to determine measures to strengthen it and prevent similar incidents in the future.



During the inspection, Mishra reviewed the damage caused by continuous rainfall. Several stretches of the Kedarnath Highway were affected by landslides, while riverbank erosion was reported at multiple locations. Near Agastyamuni, large quantities of debris and boulders had fallen onto the road from adjoining hillsides. -- ANI