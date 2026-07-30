Jharkhand: 1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in industrial unit

22:48

A labourer died and three others were injured on Thursday in an explosion at an industrial unit in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior official said.



The incident occurred in the furnace of a sheet metal fabrication unit in Adityapur Industrial Area, he said.



Around six workers suffered injuries, three of whom were discharged after being administered first-aid at a community health centre.



Three critically injured labourers have been shifted to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, the official said.



One of the injured succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, Chief Inspector of Industries, Manish Kumar, told PTI.



An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, Kumar said. -- PTI