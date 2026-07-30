IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Nagaland

10:43

Over 3 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday even as water receded from most parts of the state, with the death toll rising to 78 and over three lakh people continuing to reel under the deluge, officials said.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising concerns for districts bordering the two states.



"There was no rain in most of the flood-hit Upper Assam districts. So, water level continued to recede from the inundated villages, giving some respite to villagers," an official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.



The authority's daily flood bulletin issued on Wednesday night said three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours -- two from Sivasagar district and one from Golaghat. With these, the toll in this year's flood has reached 78.



Altogether 3,00,031 people remained affected, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 1,37,561 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar (84,600) and Jorhat (49,911).



More than 16,500 displaced people were taking shelter in 71 relief camps. Another 30 relief distribution centres were catering to over 72,000 people.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation, while the latter said that although floodwaters have receded, many are unable to return as their houses have either been damaged or filled with mud and silt.



Shah, who called Sarma for the second time in seven days, assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration efforts.



Multiple agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, remained pressed in rescue operations in the affected areas.