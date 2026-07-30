Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hormuz is our land: IRGC warns countries aiding US of "harsh response"

Thu, 30 July 2026
Share:
14:07
image
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two oil tankers attempting to leave an "unsafe route" south of the Strait of Hormuz turned back after a fire broke out on one of the vessels, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement the IRGC said, "Last night, two oil tankers, provoked by American birds, attempted to leave the unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz. After a severe fire broke out in one of them, both vessels quickly turned back."

The IRGC asserted control over the strategic waterway, saying, "The Strait of Hormuz is our land, and the IRGC's navy sailors have full control over it, and a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometres away will not be allowed to interfere."

"With the help of God Almighty, the aggressor will be punished today," it added.

The IRGC also issued a warning to countries supporting the alleged aggressor [US]. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Top ministers join high-level meet at PM's office
LIVE! Top ministers join high-level meet at PM's office

SC asks govt to save ammo logs from Jantar Mantar protest
SC asks govt to save ammo logs from Jantar Mantar protest

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed during student protests against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. This directive comes amidst a plea seeking a...

Rahul seeks SC-monitored probe into July 20 crackdown
Rahul seeks SC-monitored probe into July 20 crackdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate alleged brutalities against students during protests. He also demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,...

Pradhan's resignation only beginning: Congress
Pradhan's resignation only beginning: Congress

The Congress party has called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that the 'rot' in India's education system is profound. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted alleged scams in Maharashtra's...

Why Indian Cricket Will Never Forget Ajinkya Rahane
Why Indian Cricket Will Never Forget Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, known as 'Jinx', has retired from international cricket at 38, leaving behind a legacy of quiet resolve, exceptional captaincy, and crucial innings that often came when India needed them most.