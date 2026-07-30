Hormuz is our land: IRGC warns countries aiding US of "harsh response"

14:07

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two oil tankers attempting to leave an "unsafe route" south of the Strait of Hormuz turned back after a fire broke out on one of the vessels, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.



In a statement the IRGC said, "Last night, two oil tankers, provoked by American birds, attempted to leave the unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz. After a severe fire broke out in one of them, both vessels quickly turned back."



The IRGC asserted control over the strategic waterway, saying, "The Strait of Hormuz is our land, and the IRGC's navy sailors have full control over it, and a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometres away will not be allowed to interfere."



"With the help of God Almighty, the aggressor will be punished today," it added.



The IRGC also issued a warning to countries supporting the alleged aggressor [US]. -- ANI