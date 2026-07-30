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Heavy rains lash Telangana, narrow rain deficit; IMD red alert in 5 districts

Thu, 30 July 2026
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Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Thursday, narrowing the rainfall deficit in the state during the current monsoon season and bringing cheer to farmers.

The rains led to traffic snarls in the city, prompting the Cyberabad Traffic Police to ask companies and organisations operating in the area to consider work from home wherever possible after 2 pm.

In view of the inclement weather, the Cyberabad Traffic Police, in an advisory to all schools and educational institutions in the area, suggested considering online or virtual classes on July 31, to minimise travel-related risks and inconvenience for children and ease pressure on road infrastructure.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Tapalpur in Mancherial district received 163 mm of rainfall till 8 pm, followed by 149.5 mm at Kolvai in Jagtial district.

In the state capital, the University of Hyderabad area recorded 18.5 mm of rain, followed by 13.3 mm at the Rajiv Nagar community hall in Uppal.

Several rivulets in the state were in spate, and reservoirs received inflows following the rains.

The rains over the last few days have narrowed the rainfall deficit, with near-normal levels now being witnessed, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. -- PTI

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