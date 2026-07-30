Heavy rain trigger flash flood in Manipur's Churachandpur

23:19

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Heavy rainfall in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday afternoon triggered a flash flood and waterlogging in several parts of the district headquarters town, affecting thousands of residents, officials said.



No loss of lives has, however, been reported.



Tuibong remained one of the worst-affected areas, they said, adding that in several places of the town, knee-deep inundation has been reported.



A poor drainage system is also among the reasons for the inundation, they said.



Flood waters submerged several roads in the town, affecting normal traffic and also entered the residences of people, they said.



Dozens of vehicles parked inside residential compounds have been partially submerged as well. -- PTI