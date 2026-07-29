Google India nodal officer booked over fake app on Play Store

00:43

A case was registered against Google India's nodal officer in Hyderabad for "negligence" after a defence PSU employee allegedly lost Rs 7.95 lakh through a "fake" trading application downloaded from the Google Play Store, police said on Wednesday.



The latest case was registered at the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police station, following a complaint by the victim.



The victim stated that fraudsters contacted him through a social media platform in July and the administrators "advised" him to invest through the trading app after opening an account.



The complainant stated that he then deposited Rs 7.95 lakh in different bank accounts through the app, which showed profits, but the withdrawal requests were rejected and he was asked to pay the amount as withdrawal tax.



The victim then filed a complaint and stated that as the application was available on Google Play Store, he trusted that it would be a legitimate application and made investments, but lost the amount, a senior police official said.



Based on the complaint, a case was registered on charges of negligence. Google India's nodal officer was named as one of the accused, the official said. -- PTI