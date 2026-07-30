Flood-affected families in Assam demand aid from Centre

10:23

Floods have wreaked havoc across multiple villages under the Dergaon legislative constituency in Assam's Golaghat district. The disaster has severely impacted areas including Kapuhatting, N-Pamuwa, Rajanakhat, Kharjan, Mahatgaon, and Kumargaon under the Kuliyapani and Kamarbandha panchayats within the Golaghat revenue circle.



Across the district, a total of 180 villages have been affected, leaving approximately 52,000 families grappling with the crisis.



The floods have left a large number of houses completely submerged and massive tracts of agricultural land ruined in the Kuliyapani and Kamarbandha panchayats. Although water levels have receded slightly, many families are still forced to live in relief camps as most mud houses remain uninhabitable. Several homes are still filled with mud and water, with their foundations and floors extensively damaged.



The Assam government continues to ensure a steady supply of food, drinking water, and essential daily commodities to those staying in relief camps. In line with departmental guidelines, authorities are distributing necessary provisions such as rice, lentils, salt, and oil, along with medicines, animal fodder, phenyl, and bleaching powder.



Additionally, various voluntary organisations and institutions have stepped forward to assist the victims. In Mahatgaon alone, 384 families have been affected, where essential arrangements at the relief camp remain active. Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected regions, toured various relief camps, interacted with displaced residents, and took stock of their grievances.



Despite receiving relief material, affected residents emphasise that temporary aid is not enough to resolve their crisis. With their homes, agricultural lands, and livelihoods destroyed, starting life afresh has become immensely challenging. Consequently, locals have urged the central government to announce a special economic package for the region and provide special financial assistance of INR 10 to 12 lakh to each affected family.



According to locals, the Kuliyapani region is a vast low-lying waterlogged area where runoff water from hilly terrains like Makrang and Giladhari accumulates. However, due to the narrow channels of the Kuliyapani and Takatanga rivers, timely drainage is hindered, causing the region to face severe flooding year after year. Residents assert that developing alternative routes or an improved drainage system for water outflow could largely resolve this long-standing issue. -- ANI