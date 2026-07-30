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FIR against woman over remarks against PM at NEET stir

Thu, 30 July 2026
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A Zero FIR has been registered in Noida against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged at the Expressway police station on the complaint of Smriti Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Sector 168 in Noida.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on July 23, the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against the prime minister at Jantar Mantar, hurting the dignity of the constitutional office and with the intention of spreading hatred and disturbing public peace.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said. -- PTI

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