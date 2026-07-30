FDA staff crib about 'hardships' under new boss

16:51

FDA inspectors raid Akashwani canteen serving the MLA hostel near Mantralaya

Several employees of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's laboratory have submitted a complaint to state minister Narhari Zirwal alleging that recent changes in their working hours and shift duties were causing hardships to them and affecting their physical as well as mental well-being.



In the complaint letter, they also flagged the issue of "inadequate" manpower.



IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the FDA commissioner in the last week of May this year. Following his appointment, the food regulatory authority has launched an aggressive, state-wide enforcement drive targeting food adulteration, banned items, and hygiene violations at eateries and other food establishments.



In the complaint letter signed by 27 officers and employees and addressed to FDA minister Zirwal, the staff urged the government to withdraw the two-shift system introduced in laboratories, restore the earlier office timings prescribed under the government resolution and reinstate weekly holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.



They also sought adequate manpower to reduce the backlog of sample analysis instead of extending the working hours.



The employees said that the laboratory staff have been working in two shifts -- from 7 am to 3 pm and from noon to 8 pm -- for the past month on the commissioner's instructions. They claimed they had also been directed to attend office on Saturdays and avoid taking leave without prior permission.



The complainants maintained that they had fully cooperated with the new system and analysed more samples than their regular capacity, including by working beyond the office hours and on public holidays.



They, however, argued that merely extending working hours would not improve productivity because laboratories suffer from inadequate manpower and support staff.



They further claimed prolonged working hours and the absence of weekly rest were adversely affecting employees' physical and mental well-being as well as their family responsibilities.



The complaint also termed the requirement to work on Saturdays as "discriminatory", and said most other government offices observe Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.



The employees urged the government to fill vacant posts, restore the previous office schedule and acknowledge the additional work performed by staff over the past month.



Mundhe did not respond to calls and messages seeking his reaction. PTI