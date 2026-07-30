E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by 2-6%: Gadkari

17:02

Petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) can reduce fuel economy by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Thursday.



The Union Minister, however, argued that tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and on-road vehicle tests have not shown any failures due to E20.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said E20 fuel provides better acceleration, improved ride quality and approximately 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel.



Gadkari said a study to evaluate the effect of E20 on BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI E10 (Gasoline) two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by ARAI, SIAM and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).



He said the study comprised of standard testing as per the respective certification requirements & customized test protocols developed along with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).



"The fuel efficiency of vehicles may be reduced by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. The tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and vehicle tests on road have not shown any failures due to E20," the minister said. -- PTI