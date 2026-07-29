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Drone attack triggers blast on US-owned tanker at Egyptian port

Thu, 30 July 2026
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An explosion rocked a US-owned and operated liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel at Egypt's Damietta Port following a drone strike on Wednesday, raising fears that the Middle East conflict is spilling over into critical new energy hubs beyond its traditional Gulf theatre.

Quoting maritime security firm Ambrey, Al Jazeera reported that the explosion occurred during cargo discharge operations at the port.

The UK-based maritime security company Ambrey identified the ship as the US-owned floating storage vessel Energos Winter, revealing that it was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle while berthed at the facility.

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources subsequently confirmed that a fire broke out involving a storage vessel and a tugboat at Damietta Port, adding that no casualties were reported.

"The situation was dealt with immediately in accordance with the emergency plans ... and firefighting and safety teams at the site," the ministry said in a Facebook post, while remaining silent on what triggered the blaze.

The assault at Damietta capped one of the most tumultuous days in the region in recent weeks. Barely hours earlier, military forces from the US and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated strikes targeting Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) positions across Iraq. -- ANI

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