DG Shipping issues advisory for ships to safeguard Indian crew

09:22

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration has advised all Indian and foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers to exercise enhanced vigilance while transiting the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Horn of Africa amid a recent resurgence of piracy incidents.



The advisory came days after several piracy incidents have occurred since April 2026 in the region.



Accordingly, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said that when transiting the area, all shipowners, operators, masters, company security officers (CSOs) and recruitment and placement service licence (RPSL) agencies are advised to strictly implement the latest edition of Best Management Practices (BMP 5) for protection against piracy and maritime security threats.



The shipping authority also advised that comprehensive ship security risk assessments be carried out prior to entering the High-Risk Area (HRA) and that Ship Security Plans are updated and implemented effectively. -- PTI