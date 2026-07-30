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Delhi Police refutes claims of Jantar Mantar being closed for protests

Thu, 30 July 2026
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15:06
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Delhi Police on Thursday refuted social media claims alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests, terming the reports "entirely false, misleading and devoid of facts."

In a clarification, Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar continues to remain an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.

According to Delhi Police, as per the Supreme Court's order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in compliance with it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue.

Police said permission is granted by the competent authority upon a formal application by the concerned organisers or individuals, subject to adherence to the prescribed terms and conditions.

Delhi Police also advised citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and urged them to rely only on official communications for accurate updates. -- ANI

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