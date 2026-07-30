Delhi govt closes cases against CJP protesters, criminals excluded

17:53

The Delhi police will not take any legal adverse action against individuals who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in the national capital, but those with criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order.



In its order, the home department said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, in these cases, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.



"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the home department said in its order.



It stated that no adverse legal action will be taken by any of the police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests.



The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the recent order of Supreme Court, the order said.



The Delhi Police has registered 13 FIRs in connection with violence during 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20. -- PTI