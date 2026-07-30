Delhi court cancels NBW against SFI's Aishe Ghosh

12:50

A court in New Delhi on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable warrants issued against SFI joint secretary Aishe Ghosh in a 2021 case.



Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore cancelled the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) after Ghosh appeared in the court. A detailed order is awaited.



Earlier on Wednesday, the court had stayed the NBWs issued against her after Ghosh's counsel submitted that she could not appear on the last date of hearing due to "unavoidable circumstances".



The case pertains to an FIR against Ghosh registered at Barakhamba Road police station in 2021 under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobeying order issued by public servant), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (common intention).



The matter has been posted for further proceedings on November 21. PTI