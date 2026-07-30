Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Day after HC questions FDA on selective checks, lawyers' body canteen shut

Thu, 30 July 2026
Share:
17:46
image
A day after the Bombay high court questioned the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its selective checks on restaurants and hotels for food safety, the canteen run by an association of lawyers inside the HC premises voluntarily discontinued its services temporarily.

FDA officials visited the canteen premises on Thursday, but the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) insisted the decision to temporarily discontinue its services was taken voluntarily, and not driven by any adverse order from the state government regulator.

"This is a step initiated by the association. No adverse communication or order or notice has been received by the association from the FDA pursuant to their visit on 30th July 2026," BBA secretary Naushad Engineer clarified in a statement.

The statement added services at the canteen in south Mumbai would resume shortly.

The HC on Wednesday questioned whether food safety norms were being enforced uniformly and directed the FDA to inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, including the canteens at Mantralaya (state secretariat) and the High Court, and submit to it the status of the inspections along with video recordings. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi govt closes cases against CJP protesters
LIVE! Delhi govt closes cases against CJP protesters

Vande Mataram bill first to be passed in this session
Vande Mataram bill first to be passed in this session

Parliament has passed The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making any insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment up to three years or a fine.

Neeraj Chopra Makes CWG Javelin Final Despite Tricky Winds
Neeraj Chopra Makes CWG Javelin Final Despite Tricky Winds

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, have successfully qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, ensuring a full Indian contingent in the medal round.

E20 petrol safe, no engine failure reported: Gadkari in LS
E20 petrol safe, no engine failure reported: Gadkari in LS

The Indian government has defended its E20 ethanol blending programme, stating that extensive testing and field experience show no evidence of abnormal engine wear, corrosion, or reduced vehicle life, despite a potential 2-6% reduction...

Amit Shah ordered use of force, he must quit: Dipke
Amit Shah ordered use of force, he must quit: Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, alleging that orders to use force against students during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march over the NEET exam paper leak must...