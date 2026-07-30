Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Class 9 student wearing earphones mowed down by goods train in Faridabad

Thu, 30 July 2026
Share:
23:52
image
A 16-year-old Class 9 student was fatally hit by a goods train here after he allegedly failed to hear it approaching from behind as he was walking along the railway tracks wearing earphones, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday near Prahaladpur village in Ballabgarh. 

The deceased, identified as Sagar, was a resident of Bhawan Nagla Hasanpur village in Palwal district. He had come to Prahaladpur with his mother to visit his maternal grandparents.

According to police, a power outage in the village prompted Sagar to step out for a walk with a few local children. 

While walking along the railway tracks, he was listening to music on earphones. A goods train approached from behind, but Sagar could not hear its horn because of the earphones. By the time he realised, the train had already struck him, killing him on the spot, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the scene and sent the body for postmortem. Following the examination on Thursday, the body was handed over to the family. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG 2026 Updates: Toor, Gill make Rd 2 in shot put final
CWG 2026 Updates: Toor, Gill make Rd 2 in shot put final

LIVE! Aggregator firms must register by Sept 1 or face action: Maha
LIVE! Aggregator firms must register by Sept 1 or face action: Maha

Odisha medical PG exam paper shared on social media
Odisha medical PG exam paper shared on social media

A question paper for the All Odisha Medical PG Examination was allegedly shared on social media platforms, specifically WhatsApp groups, while the exam was underway. This incident, which occurred during the General Surgery paper for the...

'Biggest Blow Has Been To The Prime Minister'
'Biggest Blow Has Been To The Prime Minister'

'After more than 12 years in power, he has been forced to retreat under public pressure. The education minister's resignation is the biggest political climbdown of his government so far.'

Gujarat on high alert as heavy rainfall likely in 2 days
Gujarat on high alert as heavy rainfall likely in 2 days

The administration has been put on high alert following the India meteorological department's (IMD) forecast of extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of Gujarat in the next two days.