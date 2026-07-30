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China backs India to hold BRICS summit but remains evasive about Xi attendance

Thu, 30 July 2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping/File image
Chinese President Xi Jinping/File image
China on Thursday said it supports India to make this year's BRICS summit a "full success" but remained evasive about President Xi Jinping's attendance.

"BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

"China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation. We support this year's chair India in making the BRICS Summit a full success", she said, but evaded answering a question on whether Xi would attend the meeting.

"For (the) specifics you mentioned, I have no information to share at the moment", she said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

India, the current chair of the grouping, is scheduled to hold this year's summit on Sept 12-13. -- PTI

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