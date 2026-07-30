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Chhota Rajan gets 7-years jail in passport forgery case

Thu, 30 July 2026
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19:05
File image of Chhota Rajan/PTI file image/Rediff Archives
File image of Chhota Rajan/PTI file image/Rediff Archives
A special CBI court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to seven years' imprisonment for obtaining a passport on the basis of forged documents, officials said.

The agency achieved the conviction of Rajan, who assumed the identity of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents such as a transfer certificate from school, ration card, etc., after a 22-year protracted legal battle

"The convict, Chhota Rajan, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is already undergoing rigorous imprisonment for life," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency began its probe on March 19, 2002, after registering an FIR on the allegations that the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents, thereby cheating the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.

"The investigation revealed that the accused, Chhota Rajan, applied for an Indian passport in the name of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents... It was also found that the real name of Vijaya Kadam was Rajendra alias Nana alias Chhota Rajan, s/o Sadashiv, a resident of Mumbai," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

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