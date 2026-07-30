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Assam flood: 13,000 families still living without electricity

Thu, 30 July 2026
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Nearly 13,000 households in flood-affected areas of Assam still do not have any electricity connection, almost 11 days after several districts were ravaged by an unprecedented mud-filled deluge.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the administration is continuously evaluating the flood situation in Upper Assam and accordingly taking decisions to restore power connections in the households.

"Consumers without electricity have declined by a further 30 per cent. As water levels recede, we are continuously assessing safety conditions and will restore more transformers to the grid wherever it is safe to do so," he said in a post on X.

The flood impact and power supply status report for Sivasagar electrical circle, prepared by Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and shared by Sarma, showed that a total of 12,756 consumers are still affected or without electricity.

The affected areas are Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, Nazira, Amguri and Demow, it added.

On July 24, Sarma had said that around 40,000 households did not have electricity supply although power had been restored to 75 per cent connections.

Heavy rains in Nagaland and Upper Assam districts wreaked havoc in three districts from wee hours on July 19.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday even as water receded from most parts of the state, with the death toll rising to 78 and over three lakh people continuing to reel under the deluge. -- PTI

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