200 academicians write to Priyanka flagging her 'gau mutra expert' jab at Kamakoti

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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/Sansad TV/YouTube

More than 200 academicians have written an open letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, objecting to her 'gau mutra expert' remark targeting IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.



According to the 215 academicians who signed the letter, including vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors, mockery cannot be a substitute for reasoned engagement.



"We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert'. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual. Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions," the letter said.



"Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations.



"To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop.



"Scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas; it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them," it said. -- PTI