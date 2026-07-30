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16 Jan Suraaj leaders, workers detained to harass us: PK

Thu, 30 July 2026
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 Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishore on Thursday alleged that police detained more than 16 party leaders and workers ahead of polling, accusing the ruling BJP and the state government of using the police to "harass" his party workers, while expressing "200 per cent" confidence in his victory.

Speaking to reporters, Kishore alleged that Jan Suraaj leaders were detained at different police stations on Wednesday night and shifted between locations without information being provided about their whereabouts.

"As we stated, the police harassed over 16 Jan Suraaj leaders from yesterday evening until late at night. They were so-called--arrested, though technically, no formal arrest was recorded on paper; they were detained and held at various police stations," Kishore said.

He alleged that the detained leaders were moved from one police station to another.

"No one knew where they were taken after being moved from those stations. After two hours of frantic searching during the night, it was discovered that they had all been shifted to Danapur. Yet, shortly after this was revealed--and with media personnel present--we learned they had been moved again to the Shahpur police station," he said.

Kishore said that if the party workers had committed any offence, the police should register cases against them. -- ANI

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