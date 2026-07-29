'Will beat the f**king sh*t out of them': Trump after Iran strikes

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US President Donald Trump/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed a forceful response against Iran, stating that Washington would "beat the f**king sh*t out" of the Islamic Republic after it launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US bases in Jordan.



He stated that Washington, in response, would retaliate with a major strike.



"We are going to beat the f**king sh*t out of them," Trump told Fox News while reacting to the Iranian attack.



"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," the US President added.



Trump further said US forces had successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles launched towards American positions, adding that troops had only minutes to respond to the attack.



According to Fox News, Trump said US forces carried out the operation in real time to defend the area, with personnel calling out coordinates to ensure that the missiles did not reach their targets. -- ANI