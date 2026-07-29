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'Where is Shah? Call him here': RS adjourned till 2 pm

Wed, 29 July 2026
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The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, within minutes of meeting at 12 noon, as the Opposition pressed for Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the House.

This was the second time the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned on Wednesday. The first adjournment came around 20 minutes into the Zero Hour.

As the Rajya Sabha met for the Question Hour at noon, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned about the home minister, and was joined by other Opposition leaders in demanding his presence in the House.

"Where is the Home Minister? Call him here," Chowdhury said.

"You fire at students..." she said, as slogans were raised demanding Shah to come to the House.

Following this, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for about 40 minutes till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition members over the entry of Delhi Police at the CPI(M) office in the national capital to arrest former JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Soon after listed papers were laid, CPI (M) Member John Brittas raised the issue, saying a Delhi Police team, in plain clothes, entered the party office to arrest Ghosh in the 2021 protest case in JNU.

Brittas sought to relate the police action to the recent students' protest, saying Ghosh's only mistake was that she participated in the Jantar Mantar protest. -- PTI

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