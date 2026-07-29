UP man booked for trying to kill pregnant wife over refusal to abort female foetus

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They allegedly demanded cash and gold jewellery from her family. -- PTI

A man and three members of his family were booked in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district after his pregnant wife alleged that he tried to kill her for refusing to abort her female foetus, officials said on Wednesday.The woman alleged that she was forced to undergo an alleged illegal prenatal sex determination test that indicated the foetus was female, a senior police officer said.Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the FIR was registered at the Chauri police station against the woman's husband Rahul, mother-in-law Leelawati, father-in-law Deoraj alias Bajrangi and sister-in-law Asha under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.According to the complaint, Sunita Devi (22), who married Rahul, a resident of Gyanpur, in April 2022, was allegedly subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry soon after the marriage.