Tripura CM sends pineapples to Bangladesh PM

20:55

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday sent a consignment of the Kew variety of pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as a goodwill gesture, officials said.



A total of 100 packets of the indigenously grown pineapple variety were sent to Dhaka via the Akhaura Integrated Checkpost near here.



The move follows the Bangladesh PM's recent gift of Haribhanga mangoes to the Tripura chief minister.



"In response to the Bangladesh prime minister's gift of delicious mangoes to our chief minister, today, on the CM's behalf, we sent 100 packets of Kew variety pineapples, containing over 600 pieces, to the PM and the people of Bangladesh through the Akhaura Integrated Checkpost," Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Department Secretary Apurba Kumar Roy told reporters.



"We want the people of Bangladesh to taste our pineapples. The state exports pineapples abroad and we want our state's fruit to gain popularity in the neighbouring country," he said. -- PTI