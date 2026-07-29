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Trials of country's first Vande Bharat Freight rake begins in Kota

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Technical trials of the country's first Vande Bharat Freight EMU, a superfast parcel rake, commenced in West Central Railway Kota Division on Wednesday, officials said.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat platform-based Freight EMU prototype rake, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, will be tested under various speed and operating conditions on the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur rail section for nearly a month, they said.

Based on Vande Bharat technology, this technology will give a new dimension to e-commerce, express parcels, cold-chain logistics and time-bound freight transport across the country, an official statement said.

WC Railway Kota Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is conducting these trials on the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur section -- one of Indian Railways' most suitable high-speed test corridors.

On the first day of trial on Wednesday, the rake departed from Kota for Mahidpur Road at 6 am. Tests were conducted at a non-recorded speed of 120 km/h on the Kota-Mahidpur Road section, and at recorded speeds of 120 and 135 km/h on the Mahidpur Road-Bhawani Mandi section, Jain said. -- PTI

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