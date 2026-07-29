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Top Maoist Misir Besra, carrying over Rs 1 cr bounty, arrested

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Top Maoist Misir Besra, who was carrying a bounty of over Rs 1 crore, was arrested from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said.

Besra was wanted in various cases related to red rebels' activities in several states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, a police officer said.

Besra, a resident of Harladih in Giridih district, was arrested from Maniadih area under the Barwadda police station limits in Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, he said.

Besides Besra, two other Maoists were also arrested during the operation.

Earlier in the day, 16 Maoists, with six of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police here, another officer said.

Santosh Mahto alias Basudev Da alias Dilip, who was wanted in 128 cases and carrying a Rs 15 lakh reward on his head, was among those who surrendered, he said.

Two sub-zonal committee members and two area committee functionaries were among those who surrendered, he said. PTI

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