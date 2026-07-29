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Stock markets rebound; Sensex jumps 889 pts, Nifty closes at 24,250

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Benchmark Sensex rebounded by nearly 889 points while Nifty closed at 24,250 on Wednesday following buying in blue-chip shares such as HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 888.68 points, or 1.16 percent, to settle at 77,654.60 with 25 of its constituents ending with gains and five with losses. 

During the day, it surged 999.57 points, or 1.30 percent, to 77,765.49.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 264.85 points, or 1.10 percent, to end at 24,250.20. As many as 38 Nifty50 stocks advanced and 12 closed down.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever surged the most by 4.70 percent and Infosys jumped 4.50 percent.

Larsen & Toubro rose by 2.55 percent following its quarterly results. Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

Adani Ports was the biggest loser, dropping by 3.19 percent. 

Mahindra & Mahindra, which announced transfer of its truck and bus business to SML Mahindra for Rs 525 crore, dropped by 1.51 percent. 

SML Mahindra shares shot up 20 percent to close at the upper circuit level of Rs 4,565.50.

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