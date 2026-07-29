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Sensex jumps 700+ points

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday led by IT stocks, HDFC Bank and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 726.13 points to 77,471.26. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.50 points to 24,189.05.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the major gainers.

InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday. They bought equities worth Rs 755.33 crore in the previous trade, according to exchange data. -- PTI

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