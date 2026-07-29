SC Suggests Making 'Digital Arrest' Separate Offence

10:03

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that the Centre should consider introducing a specific offence of 'digital arrest' under criminal law, with stringent penalties, and empower authorities to freeze the assets of accused persons once a prima facie case is established through reasoned material.



A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated to address the growing incidence of digital arrest scams and other cyber-enabled frauds.



Referring to the existing legal framework, the Bench observed that while such offences may involve elements of extortion or robbery, a dedicated statutory provision may be necessary to deal with the evolving nature of the crime.



"Do you have to define formally the case of digital arrest in penal laws? It has elements of extortion, robbery. Do you need to define this as a standalone offence with serious consequences, along with a provision that when something is found against an accused...his assets will be frozen," CJI Kant remarked.



Justice Bagchi also noted the emerging threat posed by deepfake technology and said legislative intervention was necessary to address such offences. "We have deepfakes now. It can be used for cheating and impersonation. You fight with the given tooth, but you need to chisel it as well. Under Article 142, we cannot define a crime," the judge observed.



Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the Court that an inter-departmental committee was preparing a comprehensive report to identify gaps in the existing legal and institutional framework.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta added that the government was already working on a proposed legislation.



"There is a draft bill which is coming up... It will take care of digital arrests, deepfakes etc," Mehta said.

-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard