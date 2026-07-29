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Rupee gains 16 paise to 95.66 against US dollar

Wed, 29 July 2026
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The rupee rose 16 paise to 95.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, extending its gaining streak for the fourth straight session, amid hectic buying in domestic equity markets and lower global crude prices.

Foreign capital inflows and a weak American currency ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions also supported the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.70 and touched the intraday low of 95.80 against the greenback. The unit hit the day's high of 95.48 before ending the session at 95.66 (provisional) against the dollar, up 16 paise from its previous close.

The local currency settled 17 paise higher at 95.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after gaining 74 paise in the previous two back-to-back sessions. -- PTI

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