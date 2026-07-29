RS passes bill to make insult to 'Vande Mataram' criminal offence

16:04

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to make insult to national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.



The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed with a voice vote.



As soon as the House convened in the post-lunch session, following two back-to-back adjournments earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum.



When the Chair took up the discussion on the bill that was listed for consideration and passing in the list of business, the Opposition parties continued to protest and shouted slogans. They were seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against those who had protested in the national capital over NEET paper leak.



The Deputy Chairman went ahead with the proceedings of the House despite the protests and urged members to participate in the discussion. -- PTI