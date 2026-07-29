Reflects Prahlad Joshi's attitude towards women: Priyanka

11:50





"He was expelled five hours later -- or whenever it was -- but there is a photograph of him being inducted. It is not just a single incident, but it reflects his attitude towards women."



Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against newly appointed Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi yesterday in connection with the Bilkis Bano convicts while targeting the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability.



As a result, her remarks against the newly appointed minister triggered a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, as Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation against the education minister.



"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.

On her remarks on Pralhad Joshi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "What was unparliamentary about it? It was simply the truth. If they want to punish me for speaking the truth -- well, I will speak the truth. You have seen that there are videos -- and it is not just this instance. Who inducted the man into the BJP who was involved in the Mangalore pub assault on women? Pralhad Joshi did.