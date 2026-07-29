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Rahul demands Amit Shah's resignation over protest crackdown

Wed, 29 July 2026
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18:37
Leader of Opposition in the LS Rahul Gandhi addressing press conference in New Delhi./Courtesy X
Leader of Opposition in the LS Rahul Gandhi addressing press conference in New Delhi./Courtesy X
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Home Ministry was responsible for the police action against students during their peaceful 
protest.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "Home Minister Amit Shah must go. This is the man who beat you (protesting students), humiliated you."

Referring to his speech in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said he had been asked to apologise but refused to do so. 

"I was asked to apologise but I will never ever apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person," he said.

Gandhi also alleged that all actions taken by the security forces were linked to the home ministry and asked who gave the order to use pellet guns.

He further alleged that either the home minister directly ordered the crackdown or was aware of it, claiming that police used lathis fitted with nails and pellet guns against protesting students. -- PTI

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