Public Examinations Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha

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A war of words erupted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, after the Congress leader made a remark while narrating a conversation with a student.



The expression drew objections from the Treasury benches and was later expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 passed in Lok Sabha.