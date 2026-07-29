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Protest erupts as minor girl sexually assaulted at private school in Rajasthan

Wed, 29 July 2026
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A three-and-a-half-year-old kindergarten girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male staff member at a private school in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan, triggering widespread protests by locals and public representatives, who demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the incident came to light on July 27 when the child returned home from school and complained of severe abdominal pain. 

While her mother initially thought it to be a routine ailment, she grew alarmed as the child's pain intensified.

On being asked, the child revealed to her mother that a male staff member had taken her to the bathroom and assaulted her, after which the pain began, the police said.

The girl's parents lodged a formal complaint at the local police station on July 28.

The child has been medically examined and is said to be stable.

The police are trying to identify the accused, as the child failed to identify him.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered widespread protests in the area, with residents gathering outside the school premises on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

When no arrest was made by midnight, protesters blocked the main road, bringing traffic to a standstill. The demonstration continued throughout the night. -- PTI

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