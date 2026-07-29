Prahlad Joshi worried new job will be taken away: Cong

10:24

Senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on newly appointed Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, supporting the recent criticisms made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.



Tiwari warned the Minister that his past "mistakes" and controversial track record in Karnataka would be held against him, asserting that the opposition would not remain silent on his conduct.



Addressing the Minister's recent defense in Parliament, Tiwari said that Joshi is unsettled by the scrutiny of his new role.



"You made a mistake, Joshi, and when a mistake is made, it will be brought up at the right time. Now that it is being raised, why are you so agitated? At that time, you were speaking very loudly... "This is it, they have been there for so many days. If this happened, then what's the big deal?".....Speak up now," Tiwari said.



The Congress leader further claimed that Joshi's agitation stems from a fear of losing his ministerial position following the remarks made by the Gandhi siblings.



"Now, because Priyanka said it inside the House and Rahul said it outside, you're worried that the new job you got in the education department might be taken away. Oh, such jobs come and go, and are you made permanent? Stay calm. The more you jump around, the more we'll reveal about you," he added.



Tiwari further said, "Don't dig up old skeletons, because if we start telling you each of your statements from Karnataka, then something will happen that you won't be able to face the House," the Congress MP warned.



The remarks came after Priyanka Gandhi targeted the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability while speaking during the discussion in the Lower House on Tuesday.



Objecting to the remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should authenticate her statements, calling them misinformation.



"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress MP's remarks, calling them "character assassination" in Parliament. -- ANI