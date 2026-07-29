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Orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal's Nahan

Wed, 29 July 2026
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All the educational and technical institutes, including schools, colleges and anganwadis, would be closed on Wednesday in Nahan subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in view of the heavy rain forecast.

In an order issued on Tuesday night, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nahan, Rajiv Sankhyan said the Meterological Department, Shimla has issued an orange alert for Sirmaur -- indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lighting which could lead to flash floods, landslides and other weather-related incidents, posing a serious threat to human life and property.

"After considering the current conditions of roads, rain forecast and public transport, it is hereby ordered that all government and private educational institutes including schools, colleges, ITI, anganwadi centres shall remain closed on July 29 in Nahan sub-division," the order said.

Pre-scheduled examinations in educational institutes will continue as per their fix schedule, it added.

"All concerned heads of the educational institutions are directed to ensure the strict compliance of this order in the interest of safety and security of the students," the order said. PTI

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