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On what grounds?: Pawan slams Joshi over demand for action against Priyanka

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his demand for action against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks on the newly appointed Education Minister, and accused the BJP leader of ignoring his own past statements.

Speaking to ANI, Khera questioned Joshi's objection to Priyanka Gandhi's remarks and referred to his alleged comments on the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case.

"On what grounds? He is all over the place welcoming the release of rapists of Bilkis Bano, on what grounds? Is he a fool? He doesn't realise what he's saying. Everything is archived these days. These are not times when you have to, like Nishikant Dubey, invent facts. This is an era where facts are there. You just have to dig a little, you'll find out," Khera said.

Defending the Congress party's approach, Khera said the Opposition would continue raising issues concerning the country's youth and accountability in Parliament. -- ANI

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