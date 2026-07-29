Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

No proof of gunshot injury to protester in July 20 stir: Police

Wed, 29 July 2026
Share:
19:25
image
The Delhi police on Wednesday said that claims on social media about a woman protester sustaining gunshot injuries during the July 20 protest in central Delhi are not confirmed by her medico-legal certificate (MLC).

According to a statement, the MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. 

As per the doctor's opinion, it is a simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury.

Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC, read the statement.

"The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims," it further read.

According to the police, the woman had visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on July 20, where doctors prepared her MLC. The police said the official medical document did not mention any gunshot injury and instead recorded a blunt-force injury.

"An MLC is a medico-legal certificate prepared by doctors and provided to the police, forming the basis for further legal action in a criminal case," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul seeks Amit Shah's resignation over protest crackdown
LIVE! Rahul seeks Amit Shah's resignation over protest crackdown

At presser, Rahul asks PM Modi to sack Amit Shah
At presser, Rahul asks PM Modi to sack Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised the government over alleged police excesses against students, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi also called for a Supreme Court-monitored...

Jitendra Singh rebuts Rahul Gandhi's claims on Amit Shah
Jitendra Singh rebuts Rahul Gandhi's claims on Amit Shah

Union Minister Jitendra Singh refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations in Lok Sabha that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered firing on students protesting the NEET fiasco. Singh clarified that no bullets were fired, only tear gas was used, and the...

Lok Sabha passes amended anti-paper leak bill
Lok Sabha passes amended anti-paper leak bill

The Lok Sabha has approved an amendment to India's anti-paper leak law, introducing stricter punishments including jail terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, in response to recent large-scale student protests and the...

'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'
'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'

'This generation decides on their own what is good or bad for them.''They got an outlet to vent their anger against this government through CJP and they did that.''They felt how can the government control us or lathi charge us?'