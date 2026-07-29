No proof of gunshot injury to protester in July 20 stir: Police

19:25





As per the doctor's opinion, it is a simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury.



Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC, read the statement.



"The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims," it further read.



According to the police, the woman had visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on July 20, where doctors prepared her MLC. The police said the official medical document did not mention any gunshot injury and instead recorded a blunt-force injury.



"An MLC is a medico-legal certificate prepared by doctors and provided to the police, forming the basis for further legal action in a criminal case," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

The Delhi police on Wednesday said that claims on social media about a woman protester sustaining gunshot injuries during the July 20 protest in central Delhi are not confirmed by her medico-legal certificate (MLC).According to a statement, the MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt.